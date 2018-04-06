Azerbaijani, Venezuelan FMs meet in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on the sidelines of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message April 6.

The Venezuelan minister thanked the Azerbaijani government for organizing the ministerial conference at a high level.

The ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation and noted the importance of diplomatic representation in expanding cooperation. Arreaza added that Venezuela attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and the opening of the Venezuelan embassy in Azerbaijan proves that.

Mammadyarov thanked his counterpart for the successful chairmanship in the Ministerial Conference and underlined the successful bilateral relations between Venezuela and Azerbaijan based on the cooperation on multilateral platforms, including the NAM and the UN.

He also highlighted the importance of establishing a mechanism for political consultation for advancement of relations.

The sides further exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

