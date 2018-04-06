Turkish Air Force conducting large-scale military operation in northern Iraq

2018-04-06 15:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force launched a large-scale military operation as part of the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces said in a message April 6.

A total of 89 PKK terrorists were killed as part of the operations on April 6.

“The operations in northern Iraq against the PKK will be continued,” the message said.

In total, three operations were conducted against terrorists in the Hakurk and Zap districts in northern Iraq on April 6.