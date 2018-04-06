Iran says ready to export medical services to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed the readiness of his country to export medical services to Azerbaijan’s autonomous republic of Nakhchivan.

“Proper grounds exist for expansion of cooperation in the fields of industrial livestock production, medical treatment, and creation of pharmaceutical enterprises as well as dispatching physicians, tourism, transportation, and joint production,” the visiting foreign minister told Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.