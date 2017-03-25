Syrian army regains control of last major Daesh stronghold to Raqqa northwest

2017-03-25 00:22 | www.trend.az | 1

An informed source at the scene said that the Syrian Armed Forces on Friday established control of the city of Dayr Hafir in the Aleppo province, Sputnik reported.

The Syrian Armed Forces on Friday established control of the city of Dayr Hafir in the Aleppo province, an informed source at the scene told Sputnik.

The source said the liberation of the city was preceded by a series of bitter clashes between the army and militants of the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group.

Dayr Hafir is Daesh last major stronghold on the Syrian army's way to Raqqa.