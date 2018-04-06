Next novelty at Barama – First portal to arrange sale of various services as gifts introduced in Azerbaijan

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center operating with the support of Azercell Telecom and PASHA Bank continues the projects aimed for the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

“Happy Moments” startup established at Barama Center, which is the first and only sales portal in the country in terms of the type of service offered, has recently started its operation.

“Happy Moments” is the first portal that facilitates the sales of various types of services in Azerbaijan. The portal is mainly aimed to provide people an opportunity to choose an extraordinary gift without losing any time. Hence, https://happymoments.az offers online sale of various types of services as a gift.

Ulviyya Akbarova and Suleyman Baghirli, the authors and founders of the startup, informed about the project noting that “Happy Moments” already covers all service sectors in Azerbaijan and visitors may find a product in any sector from the portal.

In order to facilitate the product selection process, the portal allows you to make a choice in two distinguishing directions via the menus called “Gifts” and “For whom”. Each menu contains main categories and sub-categories.

“Gifts” menu includes main categories, such as “Active sports”, “Courses and trainings”, “Entertainment”, “Photo session and portrait”, “Travels and tours”, “Beauty” and “Health” and relevant sub-categories.

“For whom” menu contains categories, such as “women”, “men”, “children”, “couples” and “parents”. In addition to speeding up the selection of gift, this menu also helps customers to make an extraordinary and creative choice for a person he/she is buying the gift.