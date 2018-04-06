Uzbekistan develops new concept of foreign policy

2018-04-06 15:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Government of Uzbekistan develops a new edition of a draft concept of foreign policy.

The project is envisaged by the decree of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aimed at radical reforming the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Mirziyoyev instructed the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies to develop and submit an updated draft concept for consideration by October 1, 2018.