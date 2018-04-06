Lebanon wins initial pledges of $2.8 billion at Paris conference

Foreign states have pledged about $2.8 billion in loans and grants to support the Lebanese economy, a senior advisor to the Lebanese prime minister said, Reuters reports.

The pledges came at a donors conference in Paris on Friday where Lebanon was seeking help for its economy, battered by the fallout of seven years of war in Syria. Donors in turn want to see Lebanon commit to long-stalled reforms.

“So far, we are talking about $1.8 billion in concessionary loans and $800 million in grants,” Nadim Munla told reporters, adding that other major announcements would be made later in the day. He said that included a $1 billion renewal of a credit line from Saudi Arabia that had not been used.

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, in opening remarks to the conference, appealed for international support, saying economic growth had collapsed to less than 1 percent a year from an average of 8 percent.

Lebanon, which is hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees, needs international support for its investment plan and to carry out reforms to root out corruption and to improve fiscal governance, among other goals, he told the conference.

“In this effort, Lebanon can not succeed alone,” Hariri said. “It needs the support of the international community, he said, calling for “a clear and concrete indication of this support in the form of grants and concessional loans ... “

In a nod to demands for reform, he pledged fiscal consolidation to reduce the budget deficit - more than 150 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2017 - by 5 percent during the next five years.

The Lebanese parliament last week passed a 2018 budget that projects a narrower deficit than in 2017. Standard Chartered, in a research note, called the budget a “positive sign”.