Feeder shipments starting on Trans-Caspian Transport Route (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Regular feeder shipments are starting on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message April 6.

Baku hosted an extraordinary meeting of the TITR International Association, according to the message.

“At the meeting, tariffs were approved for cargo transportation by feeder ships in the Caspian Sea in 2018,” said the message. “In addition to the export of goods from Kazakhstan via feeder ships, container shipments from China to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Europe are also planned.”

The use of feeder ships in the Caspian Sea in the future will contribute to an increase in the volume of goods transported by the TITR and in the region, the message noted.