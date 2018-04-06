Turkish Armed Forces in Syria fight terrorists - PM

2018-04-06 16:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces in Syria are fighting against terrorists, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said during a visit to Mongolia, Turkish media reported on April 6.

Yildirim said that Turkey's goal in Syria is to ensure the security of Syrian people.

Unfortunately, for some countries, the Middle East is only a source of oil and income, according to him.

"The US and the UN have not rendered any assistance in solving the Syrian crisis," Yildirim said.