Center for development of crypto-currency & blockchain market appears in Azerbaijan

2018-04-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

A center for study and development of the market for crypto-currency and blockchain technology has been created in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Internet Forum (AIF) Osman Gunduz told Trend.

Recently, a meeting of interested parties was held, where the center was established and main directions of its future activities were defined, he said.

“A plan of the center's activities was drafted, which covers educational activities, preparation of proposals on regulation of the crypto-currency and blockchain technology market, and provision of consulting services in this sphere. As part of the creation of the center, the blockchain.az website, which will be put into operation within the next week, was registered. In the meantime, it is planned to conduct free training courses on crypto-currencies and blockchain technology for media representatives, so that information on this industry is delivered competently,” Gunduz said.

The future plans of the center, according to Gunduz, include attracting foreign experts to this field and developing proposals for companies and banks on the use of blockchain technologies and preparation for initial coin offerings (ICOs).