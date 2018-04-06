Azerbaijan, Israel can further expand co-op in different areas: envoy

2018-04-06 17:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Israel can further expand cooperation in the areas of healthcare, information technology, education, as well as in the field of renewable energy, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav told STMEGI.

The ambassador said that more and more Israeli companies are eagerly studying the opportunities for doing business in Azerbaijan.

“Tourism development is encouraged in Azerbaijan. I am glad that the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Israel is growing. In addition, I believe that both countries can further expand cooperation in the areas of healthcare, information technology, education, as well as in the field of renewable energy and other areas. Next month, Israel will host the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission, which will bring the bilateral relations to a higher level,” Stav said.

Stav noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are of the strategic partnership character.