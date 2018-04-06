Tajikistan denies supporting Taliban

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Tajikistan denies having any ties with the Taliban movement, the spokesman for the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Mukhammad Ulughodzhaev, said, Tajik media reported.

Previously, the Council of Elders of Afghanistan accused Tajikistan of supporting the Taliban movement. Specifically, a representative of the Council Louis Jirga said that wounded Taliban terrorists receive treatment in Tajikistan, speaking on Afghan TV.