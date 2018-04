Iraq ready to discuss return of Azerbaijani children

2018-04-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Iraqi government is ready to negotiate and discuss the issue of Azerbaijani children and women in Iraq, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Said Shorsh Khalid told reporters in Baku on April 6.

He noted that Iraq have assisted many countries in returning children.