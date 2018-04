Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition, say medical professionals

According to the doctors, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition, and is improving rapidly, the British National Health Service website reported on Friday, TASS reports.

"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," the medical professionals’ statement said.

