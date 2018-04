US introduces sanctions against 38 Russians and 15 entities

US Treasury has introduced sanctions against 38 Russians and 15 entities, TASS reports.

Restrictions will affect Russian businessmen Alexei Miller, Viktor Vekselberg, Andrei Kostin, Suleiman Kerimov, and Oleg Deripaska. Such information has been posted on the website of the US Treasury Department on Friday.