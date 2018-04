Azerbaijan’s High Tech Park to launch “From Idea to Business” project

2018-04-06 17:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The High Tech Park LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan will launch the new “From Idea to Business” project on April 20, the company told Trend April 6.

Events will be held in Baku, Sumgait, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Guba, Sheki, Ganja and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.