Uzbekistan starts construction of business aviation complex

2018-04-06 17:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan adopted a resolution on additional measures for the construction of a modern business aviation complex on the basis of the Tashkent-Vostochny airfield, Uzbek media outlets reported.

The territory of Tashkent-Vostochny airport and the Tashkent Mechanical Plant were transferred to Uzbekistan railways JSC, according to the document.