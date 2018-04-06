Kudlow says U.S.-China have not begun trade talks yet

U.S. trade talks with China have not yet begun but will hopefully start in the next few months, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser said on Friday, Reuters reports.

“They have not really begun yet. China’s response to our complaints ... has been unsatisfactory,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg TV. “That’s why we’re looking ... we haven’t proposed anything — we’re considering a second round of tariff actions.”

