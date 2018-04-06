President Ilham Aliyev: Our personal relations with Russian president are one of important factors in successful development of bilateral relations

2018-04-06 18:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Undoubtedly, personal contact of leaders always plays an important role in any interstate relations, especially in relations between neighboring countries, between countries that are connected by a centuries-old history, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with TASS new agency.

“Our personal relations with President Vladimir Putin are one of the important factors in the successful development of our bilateral relations. Our frequent meetings, contacts in bilateral format, multilateral format contribute to the strengthening of mutual understanding,” said the president.

“We have very trusting relations. If there are any issues that require our participation, we call up or meet and regulate them,” the head of state noted.

The Azerbaijani president said that this is the most important factor of bilateral relations that have played and plays an important role in interstate cooperation.

“Largely thanks to our personal, confidential relations and common understanding of the importance of our countries for each other, we managed to bring our cooperation to the level of strategic partnership. We cooperate very closely on many issues. We have a growing trade turnover in the economic sphere, we implement joint projects in the transport and energy sectors,” President Aliyev said.

He went on to say that humanitarian cooperation is also very important.

There are more than 300 schools with education in Russian in Azerbaijan, and there is a faculty in Russian in all higher state educational institutions, added President Aliyev.

“Meanwhile, two branches of leading Russian universities were recently opened: these are the Moscow State University and the Sechenov Medical University, which is also an important factor of our humanitarian cooperation. In other words, the relations are full-fledged. They are how they should be between neighbors and friends,” added Ilham Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news