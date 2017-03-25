Tillerson to visit Turkey as Raqqa operation heats up

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with senior Turkish officials in Ankara next week, in talks that could be vital to an advancing U.S.-backed campaign to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State, U.S, Reuters reported.

Turkey has been pressing the United States to drop its military alliance with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party that has been fighting an insurgency for three decades in Turkey.

But U.S. officials have long viewed Kurdish fighters as key to an approaching assault on Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto capital. It would work alongside Arab fighters in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Instead, Turkey wants the United States to draw from Syrian Arab rebel groups backed by Ankara for the final assault on Raqqa, a predominantly Arab city, proposals that so far have failed to convince U.S. officials who are not certain that the Turkish-backed Arab force is large and well-trained enough.

"We first need to work out details with Turkey," one senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The decision sets President Donald Trump's wish for quick battlefield victories against the need to maintain the United States' longstanding strategic alliance with Turkey, a NATO ally which provides the United States access to a base critical for the air war in Syria.

The Raqqa campaign appears to be gathering steam as an overlapping U.S.-backed effort in Iraq is drawing closer to driving Islamic State from the city of Mosul.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the battle for Raqqa would likely start "in the coming days."

The head of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia told Reuters last week that the assault would begin at the start of April, and that the YPG would be taking part.

Some U.S. officials think that timeline is too optimistic, noting that a major battle underway for Tabqa dam, about 25 miles (40 km) west of Raqqa, could take weeks to complete.

The Pentagon also has said the United States has not decided on the composition of an American-backed assault force in Raqqa.

The United States has about 1,000 troops in Syria at the moment, and the Raqqa campaign could involve hundreds more.