Russia vows to discuss resuming flights to Egyptian resorts once interaction deal sealed

2018-04-06 | www.trend.az

The resumption of charter flights to Egypt’s resorts of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada will be discussed only after Russian and Egyptian aviation security specialists strike an agreement on an interaction scheme at Cairo Airport, Alexander Neradko, Head of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, said at the First National Congress of Travelers and Air Passengers, TASS reports.

"Everything related to resuming flights to Egypt, especially to resort areas, is a matter of profound concern to us," Neradko explained. "To ensure our air passengers’ safety, a special group of [Russian] aviation security specialists will be in Cairo, who will assist their Egyptian counterparts in maintaining security at Cairo airport. We need to polish [our] interaction skills, and only then will we consider the resumption of flights to resort areas, namely, Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada."

On March 7, Sheremetyevo Security, Aeroflot and EgyptAir companies inked an accord on providing services to maintain security at Cairo International Airport. Russia’s Sheremetyevo International Airport said that Sheremetyevo Security’s employees would oversee the inspection of hand luggage, baggage and cargo onboard Aeroflot and EgyptAir flights.