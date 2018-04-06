SOCAR expects to receive first output from new deposits in 2020-2021

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR expects to receive the first output from a number of new oil and gas fields in 2020-2021, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in an interview to the website of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

He said that the company is determined to maintain stable production of oil and increase gas production through developing new promising deposits such as Karabakh, Umid-Babek, Absheron and others.

"Many important decisions were made regarding the development of new fields. A joint work was launched together with the French company Total on the Absheron field and development of the Umid field," Abdullayev said.

He noted that the main designing stage of the development plans for the Karabakh oil and gas field started.

"SOCAR is already successfully using its own capabilities to drill wells at a depth of more than 6,000 meters under abnormally high pressure and temperature. I believe that we will get the first production from new fields in 2020-2021," Abdullayev said.

In 2016 Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Total signed a framework agreement on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the program of the first phase development of the Absheron field.

The first phase of the field’s development envisages drilling of one well at a sea depth of 470 meters. The production will stand at 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year and these volumes will be used in Azerbaijan’s domestic market. It is planned to produce up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas as the second stage.