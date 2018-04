Turkey develops unmanned ground vehicle (PHOTO)

2018-04-06 18:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has developed a new “Tarantula” unmanned ground vehicle, the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries said in a message April 6.

The unmanned ground vehicle with a remote access control system can operate for 8 hours, and its payload is 800 kilograms, the message noted.