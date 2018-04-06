Azerbaijan plans to create industrial park for tourism sector: minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Specialized parks in various sectors of industry operate in Azerbaijan and there are opportunities for creating such a park in the tourism sector, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the World Tourism Organization, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message April 6.

Mustafayev informed the guest about the rapid development of tourism in Azerbaijan in recent years, a number of international events held in the country, the growth in tourist visits to Azerbaijan, the creation of modern infrastructure for development of tourism in Baku and Azerbaijan’s districts, and the plans for development of this sector.

At the meeting, the sides noted that the development of tourism is one of the priority directions of the Azerbaijani economy and Azerbaijan has great tourism potential.

The sides also noted that Azerbaijan has a specialized university for tourism - the Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University.