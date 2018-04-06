President: Italy supports OSCE MG efforts, not eyeing another negotiations format

2018-04-06 18:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is not going to discuss another format of negotiations, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart in Rome, Armenian media reported.

Mattarella voiced hope that the Minsk Group together with the conflict sides will find the right way of resolution, and the conflict will be resolved as soon as possible.