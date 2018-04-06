Karabakh conflict poses threat to int’l peace: NAM conference’s final document (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The final document adopted at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” in Baku, reflects the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said April 6 at a press conference following the ministerial conference.

The document reflects regret that the conflict hasn’t been resolved yet despite the UN Security Council resolutions, Mammadyarov said.

The document emphasizes that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to international peace and stability and that the conflict must be resolved on the basis of the principles of international law and within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

