At Least 50 Killed in CAR Since Tuesday in Attacks on Several Villages

2017-03-25

At least 50 people were killed and dozens others were injured this week in the Central African Republic (CAR) in attacks on three villages in the central Bambari region, Sputnik reported.

Gunmen have carried out several attacks on Agoudou Manga, Yasseneme and Ngouyanza in Bambari starting Tuesday, Le Figaro said on Friday, citing local residents.

The Central African Republic has been suffering from sectarian clashes between Muslims and Christians since the 2013 coup, when Muslim Seleka rebels seized control in the majority-Christian nation, overthrowing president Francois Bozize, who had ruled the country since 2003.

According to the United Nations, around 70,000 people have been displaced in the CAR since September 2016.