Afghan, Pakistani leaders meet after air strike allegation

2018-04-06

The leaders of Afghanistan and Pakistan promised to work together on regional security in a face-to-face meeting on Friday, one day after Kabul accused the Pakistani military of carrying out a rare air strike on its side of the border Reuters reported

Afghanistan on Thursday accused Pakistan of strikes causing “huge financial damages” in a province bordering Pakistan. Pakistan responded that its security forces were countering Afghan-based militant groups on its own side of the border.

The row highlighted long-standing mistrust between the neighbors that centers on mutual accusations that the other country does not adequately prevent cross-border militant attacks.

But Friday’s previously scheduled visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul included “cordial and friendly” talks, Abbasi’s office said in a statement.

It said the leaders agreed on a common aim of regional security.

Ghani, in a statement, said he raised the issue of border violations with Abbasi and stressed that the situation was not helpful to either side.