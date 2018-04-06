NAM mid-term conference adopts Baku Declaration (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2018-04-06 19:51 | www.trend.az | 1

(Details 17:12)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A final document was adopted at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on April 6.

The final document reads that according to the UN Charter, participants of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement will continue to objectively resist all attempts aimed at partial or total disintegration of the countries' territorial integrity and national unity.

“Thus, we will continue to avoid threats to sovereignty of states, peaceful settlement of conflicts, use of force, and further pursue policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of the countries. We value the Baku Process initiated by Azerbaijan in 2008 as a key platform for the development of intercultural dialogue in order to build an effective dialogue among civilizations.”

The Baku Declaration, as well as the Final Declaration on Palestine, approved at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers on Palestine, held the day before, were also adopted on the second day of the conference.

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development”, kicked off in Baku April 5.

The Non-Aligned Movement participating states, representatives of the observer states and international organizations, as well as countries and institutions, invited as special guests, took part in the two-day event.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the NAM and will be chairing NAM in 2019-2022.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news