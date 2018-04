Azerbaijan eyes to open direct flights to Indonesia

2018-04-06 20:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to open direct flights to Indonesia and prepare special offers for Indonesian tourists coming to Azerbaijan to visit holy places.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev and Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir, Azerbaijan’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said in a message April 6.