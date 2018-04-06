High-speed passenger electric trains to run from Baku to Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

High-speed electric trains manufactured by the Swiss Stadler Rail Group will be used in the future to transport passengers from Baku to Russia, including Dagestan, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said.

He said this at a meeting with a delegation headed by Dagestan's Minister of Tourism and Folk Art Crafts Rabiyat Zakavova, the Azerbaijan Railways said in a message April 6.

Gurbanov pointed to the radical innovations introduced on the railways of Azerbaijan, including participation of the Azerbaijan Railways in international transport projects, emphasized the great importance of these projects for the regional countries.