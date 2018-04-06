SOCAR Trading more than doubles oil sale

2018-04-06 20:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

SOCAR Trading, the trading house of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, sold 108 million tons of oil and oil products on the international market in 2017, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in an interview to the website of the ruling party of Azerbaijan.

He said that the volume of operations has more than doubled last year compared to 2016.

Abdullayev further noted that over the past three years the sales volume of oil and oil products of third parties increased fourfold up to 86 million tons.