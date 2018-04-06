Fresh US sanctions to have no impact on Turkey’s purchase of S-400 systems from Russia

The new US sanctions against some Russian companies and individuals will not affect Turkey’s contract with Russia on the acquisition of S-400 air defense missile systems, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy told TASS on Friday.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made it perfectly clear that the agreement between Turkey and Russia is final and the issue of the S-400 purchase is closed," the spokesman said.

The United States introduced sanctions on Friday against seven Russian businessmen, twelve companies under their control and 17 officials, a senior government official told reporters.

The US Treasury Department blacklisted businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Vladimir Bogdanov, Suleiman Kerimov, Igor Rotenberg, Kirill Shamalov, Andrei Skoch and Viktor Vekselberg. Restrictions were imposed on Agroholding Kuban, Basic Element Limited, B-Finance, En+ Group, GAZ Group, Gazprom Burenie, Eurosibenergo, Ladoga Management, NPV Engineering, Renova Group, Rosoboronexport, Russian Financial Corporation, Russian Machines, and Rusal.