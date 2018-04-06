Syrian troops push into rebel-held Douma

Syrian Republican Guard forces pushed into the last rebel-held area of the eastern Ghouta near Damascus on Friday, where a war monitor said heavy air strikes killed at least 27 people including five children, Reuters with reference to the state TV reported.

State TV footage showed clouds of dark smoke rising from the targeted area, the town of Douma, where the Jaish al-Islam rebel group is holding out after insurgents in other parts of eastern Ghouta accepted safe passage to other rebel areas.