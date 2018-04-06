CIS heads of state to meet in Tajikistan

2018-04-06 22:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The Council of CIS Heads of State will be held in Dushanbe in late September, Chairman of Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of CIS Sergey Lebedev said following a meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Council in Minsk April 6, BelTA reports.

“It was decided to hold a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Sept. 27 in Dushanbe on the eve of a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State,” added Lebedev.

Today, the heads of the foreign ministries of the Commonwealth countries exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda and interaction in the CIS format, according to him.

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) kicked off in Minsk, Belarus, on April 6.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend that the country is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov in the meeting.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Moldova and Armenia attended the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news