India to double Iran oil imports in 2018

2018-04-06 22:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Indian state companies are planning to double oil imports from Iran in 2018, Reuters reported.

“Iran is pushing to retain its oil customers in Asia, offering better terms than other Middle Eastern suppliers including Saudi Arabia, even as the threat looms of potential further U.S. sanctions on the OPEC member,” according to Reuters.

“Tehran recently deepened freight discount to firms in India, its second-biggest oil client after China, in return for higher volumes.”