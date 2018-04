NAFTA deal within reach soon: senior Mexican official

An agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is within reach, a senior official with Mexico’s economy ministry said on Friday, according Reuters.

“I’m very convinced and have a good expectation that we will reach an agreement on the free trade agreement very, very soon,” said Rogelio Garza, Mexico’s deputy minister for industry and commerce.