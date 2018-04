Kazakhstan's food corporation exports 3,000 tons of wheat to Azerbaijan since beginning of 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

Kazakhstan’s "NC"Food Contract Corporation" JSC exported three thousand tons of wheat to Azerbaijan for the first quarter of 2018, said in a report of the JSC on the results of activity for the first quarter of this year, Kazinform reports.