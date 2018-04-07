Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension: Panama's Varela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s decision to temporarily suspend Copa Airline’s (CPA.N) flights to and from the troubled OPEC country will hurt Venezuelans more than the regional carrier, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said on Friday, according Reuters.

Maduro targeted Copa along with other Panamanian companies, Varela himself and other government officials one week after Panama put Maduro and some 50 Venezuelan nationals on a list of those considered “high risk” for money laundering and financing terrorism. In announcing its action on Thursday, Venezuela said those on its list pose a risk to its financial systems.

Both countries have withdrawn their ambassadors, escalating tensions between the countries.

On Friday, Varela said Venezuelans would be the real victims of the move on Copa.

“Panama is a logistic route,” he told reporters. “Venezuelans rely on Panama to supply medicine and food that they lack.”