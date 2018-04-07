American Airlines reveals Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' order worth up to $12.3 billion

American Airlines is ordering 47 new Boeing jets with a combined list price of $12.3 billion to replace some of its oldest planes, USA Today reports.

The sides did not reveal details of the deal, though airlines typically negotiate sizeable discounts on such orders.

American is also canceling an order with Boeing’s European rival, Airbus, that was made last decade by US Airways prior to its merger with American.

Additionally, American delayed delivery of 40 other Boeing planes -- Boeing 40 737 Max jets -- that had been scheduled to arrive between 2020 and 2022

American announced the moves Friday. In its Dreamliner order, American is taking both the 787-8 and 787-9 variants of the twin-aisle jet. They are scheduled to join American’s fleet beginning in 2020.

The first arrivals will replace Boeing 767 jets, and later deliveries starting in 2023 will replace Airbus A330 and older Boeing 777 jets in American’s fleet.

American already has 35 787s, which it flies on international routes. The carrier says it will have 89 787s in its fleet once all aircraft under its previous order and the order announced Friday are delivered.