Bulgaria welcomes intentions to open charter line from Baku to its sea resorts (Exclusive)

2018-04-07 08:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bulgaria welcomes intentions to open a charter line from Baku to one of its sea resorts, Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"The Azerbaijani side has already shown interest in exploring the possibilities of establishing a charter line from Baku to one of our sea resorts, and we welcome these intentions," said the minister.

She noted that direct flights between Sofia and Baku, launched in January this year, will definitely have a positive impact on the mutual tourist flow.

Both Bulgaria and Azerbaijan offer very good and varied opportunities for tourism that have not yet unleashed the potential of bilateral contacts, said Angelkova, adding that tourists from medium and more distant destinations are mainly traveling by air.

"The new airline connection offers more chances to understand our peoples, their lifestyle and culture, but also for more intense contacts between businesses, more dynamic economic relations, including in tourism. I am convinced that thus we will deepen our joint initiatives for the development of cultural, historical, balneo- and SPA, wellness, festival, eco-, gourmet, wine and many other types of tourism that are sought by consumers in both countries," said the minister.