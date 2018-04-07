Operation Olive Branch didn’t weaken fight against IS - Turkish FM

2018-04-07 11:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Holding of the Operation Olive Branch didn’t weaken the fight against the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported April 7.

The words that the IS terrorists were increasingly strengthening their positions in Syria during the Operation Olive Branch are not true, he said.

The IS has weakened a lot, but this is not the merit of the YPG, because it was the Turkish Armed Forces that fought against the IS, he added.

“The Turkish army is the only one that fought against the IS,” Cavusoglu said.