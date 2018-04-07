Azerbaijan finishing transfer of ballot papers amid presidential election

2018-04-07 11:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is completing the transfer of ballot papers from district election commissions to precinct ones as part of preparation for the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in the country.

In line with the calendar plan for the main actions and events for the preparation and conduct of the presidential election, the ballot papers must be submitted at least four days before the voting day.

The process of transferring ballot papers from district election commissions to precinct ones will end on April 8.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news