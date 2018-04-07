Kazakh government attracts private investors to construction of Shymkent city

2018-04-07 12:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The government of Kazakhstan is attracting funds of private investors for the construction of Shymkent city complex in the South Kazakhstan region, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The deputy head of the Shymkent city Gabit Maulenkulov met with entrepreneurs, willing to invest in the construction of Shymkent city.

Presently, 20 private investors expressed intention to start work on a total area of ​​42.7 hectares.