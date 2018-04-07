Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 26 - April 2 1.7 March 27 1.7 April 3 1.7 March 28 1.7 April 4 1.7 March 29 1.7 April 5 1.7 March 30 1.7 April 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0129 manats or 0.62 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.08834 manats.