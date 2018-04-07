AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-04-07 12:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 26

-

April 2

1.7

March 27

1.7

April 3

1.7

March 28

1.7

April 4

1.7

March 29

1.7

April 5

1.7

March 30

1.7

April 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0129 manats or 0.62 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.08834 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 26

-

April 2

2.0938

March 27

2.1164

April 3

2.0926

March 28

2.1094

April 4

2.0873

March 29

2.0962

April 5

2.0871

March 30

2.0933

April 6

2.0809

Average weekly

2.103825

Average weekly

2.08834

