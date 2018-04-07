Trump administration sanctioned 189 Russian-related individuals, entities in total

The US administration has imposed sanctions on 189 Russian-related individuals and entities as part of various sanction programs since Donald Trump became the US President, a senior administration official told a video conference, TASS reports.

"In total, this administration has designated 189 Russian-related individuals and entities under our various sanctions programs," the official said.

"These sanctions are in addition to our recent cyber action, which sanctioned five entities and 19 individuals for their role in conducting destabilizing activities, including interference in the 2016 U.S. election," the official said.