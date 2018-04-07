China to lower corporate fees to boost real economy

China will lower corporate fees by more than 300 billion yuan (about 47.6 billion U.S. dollars) annually to further boost development of the real economy, Xinhua reports.

The decision was made at a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

The latest round of reductions will cover fees related to water conservancy projects, energy use and logistics, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The government will scrap fees for administrative procedures like first-time applications for citizen identity cards and patent registrations, it said.

Interim policies on payment for employee pensions, unemployment insurance and employment injury insurance will be extended to April 30, 2019, while policies on public housing accumulation funds will be extended to April 30, 2020 in a bid to help businesses cut cost, improve economic returns and bring benefits to employees.