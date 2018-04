Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 2.482 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,264.434 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 26 - April 2 2260.337 March 27 2301.5620 April 3 2275.416 March 28 2283.8820 April 4 2270.061 March 29 2257.6170 April 5 2258.501 March 30 2253.3075 April 6 2257.855 Average weekly 2274.092125 Average weekly 2264.434

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.136 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.89634 manats.