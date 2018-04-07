Georgia exports 17.7m bottles of wine to 43 countries

Georgia exported 17.7 million bottles of wine to 43 countries in the first quarter of 2018, announces the Georgian National Wine Agency, Agenda reports.

In January-March of 2018 Georgia generated about $40.47 million from the sale of wine abroad.

Revenue increased by 26 percent from January-March 2018, while the volume of exports increased by 24 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency.

Export growth was notable in the following countries:

Belarus – 429 percent (233,220 bottles),

Japan – 230 percent increase (53,160 bottles),

Great Britain – 98 percent increase (37,740 bottles),

France – 71 percent increase (24,248 bottles),

Kazakhstan – 85 percent increase (877,494 bottles).