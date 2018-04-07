US Senate will consider nomination of Mike Pompeo as new Secretary of State on April 12

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a nomination hearing to consider Mike Pompeo to become new Secretary of State on April 12, a spokesperson with the committee told TASS.

"Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today announced that the nomination hearing to consider Mike Pompeo to be Secretary of State will occur on April 12," a spokesperson with the committee said.

At the hearings members of the committee ask those who apply to different key administrative posts various questions. Mainly they ask them about policies they plan to conduct. After that the committee must vote for the candidate or reject him.

If the candidate is approved, his candidacy is put for the vote to the whole upper house of the Congress.